Big-hitting England down Namibia to keep T20 World Cup hopes alive

Sports

TBS Report
16 June, 2024, 04:00 am
Last modified: 16 June, 2024, 04:03 am

Related News

Big-hitting England down Namibia to keep T20 World Cup hopes alive

Big-hitting England beat Namibia by 41 runs via DLS method in a rain-hit game in Antigua's North Sound to keep the hopes of making the Super Eight of the T20 World Cup alive. If Australia win against Scotland a few hours later, then England will reach the second round.

TBS Report
16 June, 2024, 04:00 am
Last modified: 16 June, 2024, 04:03 am
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Big-hitting England beat Namibia by 41 runs via DLS method in a rain-hit game in Antigua's North Sound to keep the hopes of making the Super Eight of the T20 World Cup alive. If Australia win against Scotland a few hours later, then England will reach the second round. 

More to follow..

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Cricket / T20 World Cup

England Cricket Team / Namibia Cricket Team / T20 world cup 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: Nayem Ali

Exploring Eid-ul-Adha cattle markets: Where tradition meets trade

8h | Features
Screengrab of Bangladesh Blacklist website

Bangladesh Blacklist: Were you scammed? Report it to this site and save others

20h | Panorama
Members of Clear Concept spreading awareness about antibiotic resistance. Photo: Courtesy

Clear Concept: Demystifying prescriptions for patients

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Navigating the Eid fashion scene

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Saudi Arab will not renew the petro-dollar agreement with the US

Saudi Arab will not renew the petro-dollar agreement with the US

6h | Videos
Putin says West's 'theft' of Russia's assets will go punished

Putin says West's 'theft' of Russia's assets will go punished

9h | Videos
MP Anar Murder: who accepted the responsibility?

MP Anar Murder: who accepted the responsibility?

13h | Videos
Long tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway

Long tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway

16h | Videos