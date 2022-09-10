Australia captain Aaron Finch announces ODI retirement

TBS Report
10 September, 2022, 06:45 am
Last modified: 10 September, 2022, 06:49 am

Australia captain Aaron Finch announces ODI retirement

The decision came after a lean run of scores in the ODI format this season, with the last seven innings fetching him only 26 runs at an average of 3.7.

TBS Report
10 September, 2022, 06:45 am
Last modified: 10 September, 2022, 06:49 am
Australia captain Aaron Finch announces ODI retirement

Aaron Finch, Australia's men's ODI captain, will retire from one-day international cricket after the third ODI against New Zealand in Cairns on Sunday. The right-hander opener, though, will continue to lead the T20I side.

The decision came after a lean run of scores in the ODI format this season, with the last seven innings fetching him only 26 runs at an average of 3.7.

"It has been a fantastic ride with some incredible memories," Finch said.

"I have been extremely fortunate to be a part of some brilliant one-day sides. Equally, I have been blessed by all those I have played with and the many people behind the scenes.

"I thank all of those who have helped and supported my journey to this point."

"On behalf of Australian Cricket, I would like to congratulate Aaron [Finch] on his vast contribution as captain of the Australian men's ODI team and as a wonderful exponent of the 50-over format," Cricket Australia (CA) CEO Nick Hockley said in a statement.

"Aaron is an enormously gifted and determined player whose outstanding deeds with the bat have been matched by his strong and inspiring leadership.

"His decision to step aside from the ODI captaincy now is typical of his selfless approach to the game.

"I'm delighted that Aaron will lead the Australian team into the forthcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup where his leadership, experience and tactical nous will be integral to the defence of our T20 World Cup title on home soil."

