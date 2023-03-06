Ancelotti worried about Real Madrid's lack of goals

Sports

Reuters
06 March, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 06 March, 2023, 11:54 am

Related News

Ancelotti worried about Real Madrid's lack of goals

Since thrashing Liverpool 5-2 in the first leg of their Champions League 16 tie, Real have scored only once in their following three matches in all competitions.

Reuters
06 March, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 06 March, 2023, 11:54 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti raised concerns over the team's lack of urgency in front of goal following a 0-0 draw with Real Betis in LaLiga on Sunday.

Since thrashing Liverpool 5-2 in the first leg of their Champions League 16 tie, Real have scored only once in their following three matches in all competitions.

They are also without a win since beating Liverpool, having drawn 1-1 with Atletico Madrid in the league and losing 1-0 to Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

"I'm upset more than angry. It's strange we're not scoring," Ancelotti told reporters. "It's not normal that a team with this much quality didn't score more than one goal in the last three games. It does upset me, a lot.

"The players are also disappointed because we've got the quality to score and we've always done it. I think our attack is a problem right now. We need to be more clinical and deliver more."

The goalless draw did little to enhance Real's prospects of catching Barcelona in the LaLiga title race, with Ancelotti's team nine points behind their arch-rivals after 24 games.

Asked if Real are out of the title race, Ancelotti said: "No, no. The gap is big. We'll work this week, we have a whole week to work. We need to keep fighting until the end. There are lots of games to be played but we need to improve."

Real host Espanyol in the league on Saturday.

Football

real madrid / Carlo Ancelotti

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

How the 'harmful' water hyacinth is creating employment for thousands of women

46m | Panorama
Sarah Green Carmichael. Sketch: TBS

Can’t give employees raises? Add benefits

11m | Thoughts
Mohsena Akter Drishty and Md. Tanvir Haider Siddique. Sketch: TBS

Can Bangladesh be truly digital without access to any universal digital payment system?

2h | Thoughts
Three people were killed and over 50 injured in explosion at a building in Dhaka&#039;s Science Lab area on 5 March, 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Frequent fires: The damage to lives, the damage to our image

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

At just 24, Mbappe PSG's all-time top scorer

At just 24, Mbappe PSG's all-time top scorer

14h | TBS SPORTS
Despite applying, Jamal did not get Sheikh Russel's clearance to play in Argentina

Despite applying, Jamal did not get Sheikh Russel's clearance to play in Argentina

13h | TBS SPORTS
Russia encircles Ukraine’s Bakhmut after months of fighting

Russia encircles Ukraine’s Bakhmut after months of fighting

16h | TBS SPORTS
Onion prices are increasing in the international market, decreasing in the country

Onion prices are increasing in the international market, decreasing in the country

15h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

6
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college