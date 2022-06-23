Anamul hoping to impress if given an opportunity in the 2nd Test

Sports

BSS
23 June, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2022, 07:36 pm

Related News

Anamul hoping to impress if given an opportunity in the 2nd Test

The team management is thinking of giving Anamul a chance in place of either Mominul Haque or Nazmul Hossain due to their prolonged lean patch with the bat.

BSS
23 June, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2022, 07:36 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Top-order batter Anamul Haque Bijoy is keen to show his credential in the longer version format of cricket if he is picked in the playing XI for the second and final Test against West Indies, starting tomorrow (Friday) at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia.

Talks were doing rounds that Anamul could be slotted into the top order, which time and again showed its vulnerability in the recent past.

Bangladesh lost five wickets before crossing 50 runs either in the first innings or in the second innings in the last four Tests out of five.

As the team management badly wanted to fix problems with the top-order, they are in favour to pick up Anamul who forced his way back to the Test set-up after eight years.

Even though he was in outstanding form in white-ball cricket, scoring 1138 runs in Dhaka Premier League (DPL), the highest for a Bangladeshi batter in List A cricket, Anamul said he showed his penchant to score heavily in Test cricket too, because the longer version format is his first love.

The right-handed batsman has loads of experience in first-class cricket, scoring 7479 runs in 105 first-class games with an average of 45.32.

The team management is thinking of giving Anamul a chance in place of either Mominul Haque or Nazmul Hossain due to their prolonged lean patch with the bat.

"It is true that I was called up for white-ball cricket and was practising white ball. But in my head, I've always said and I believe that I love Test cricket very much. It works much more intensely in me. When I get the chance, I'll definitely try to grab it," Anamul said in a video message sent by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

"You all know that I've been called in the national team after eight years so this is a big opportunity for me and it's a great chance to show that I really love Test cricket. I'm excited and will try to follow the process the way I've played first-class cricket. I don't want to change anything from the way I have played so far in first-class cricket and would like to do that," he said, adding: "This was true that I was called up for the white ball and I was practicing with the white ball but, to be honest, I have said this and believe that I love Test cricket a lot and I'm very passionate about it and if I get an opportunity certainly I will try to grab it," he said.

"I'm thinking what that is if I get a chance I will try to give my best and so that I can help in putting a good score on the scoreboard for the Bangladesh team. It's very important that we must prevent the falling of early wickets as well as keep the scoreboard moving and that is very important for me," he added.

Cricket

Anamul Haque Bijoy / Bangladesh Cricket Team / Test Cricket

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

4h | Panorama
Photo caption: School and college going students gathered in the demonstration named ‘Friday For Future: Global Climate Strike’ in front of the Barishal Central Shaheed Minar on 23 September 2019 in an attempt to make people aware of the dangers of climate change. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Bangladesh’s young climate heroes

9h | Pursuit
The centenarian tree is different from all other trees in terms of size and age. That is why many visitors come from far and wide to see this mango tree. Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the centenarian Suryapuri mango tree

1d | Explorer
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Argentine courts to try Maradona doctors, nurses for homicide

Argentine courts to try Maradona doctors, nurses for homicide

14m | Videos
Finland ready to fight Russian attack

Finland ready to fight Russian attack

1h | Videos
The extent of flood damage becoming clear

The extent of flood damage becoming clear

2h | Videos
Is the world ready to prevent climate change?

Is the world ready to prevent climate change?

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

Dhaka wants local investors in Nepal’s hydropower

5
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

6
The deceased Abu Saleh Mohammad Mahfuz Ahmed with his two children.
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi man shot dead in US