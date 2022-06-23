Anamul hoping to impress if given an opportunity in the 2nd Test

Top-order batter Anamul Haque Bijoy is keen to show his credential in the longer version format of cricket if he is picked in the playing XI for the second and final Test against West Indies, starting tomorrow (Friday) at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia.

Talks were doing rounds that Anamul could be slotted into the top order, which time and again showed its vulnerability in the recent past.

Bangladesh lost five wickets before crossing 50 runs either in the first innings or in the second innings in the last four Tests out of five.

As the team management badly wanted to fix problems with the top-order, they are in favour to pick up Anamul who forced his way back to the Test set-up after eight years.

Even though he was in outstanding form in white-ball cricket, scoring 1138 runs in Dhaka Premier League (DPL), the highest for a Bangladeshi batter in List A cricket, Anamul said he showed his penchant to score heavily in Test cricket too, because the longer version format is his first love.

The right-handed batsman has loads of experience in first-class cricket, scoring 7479 runs in 105 first-class games with an average of 45.32.

The team management is thinking of giving Anamul a chance in place of either Mominul Haque or Nazmul Hossain due to their prolonged lean patch with the bat.

"It is true that I was called up for white-ball cricket and was practising white ball. But in my head, I've always said and I believe that I love Test cricket very much. It works much more intensely in me. When I get the chance, I'll definitely try to grab it," Anamul said in a video message sent by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

"You all know that I've been called in the national team after eight years so this is a big opportunity for me and it's a great chance to show that I really love Test cricket. I'm excited and will try to follow the process the way I've played first-class cricket. I don't want to change anything from the way I have played so far in first-class cricket and would like to do that," he said, adding: "This was true that I was called up for the white ball and I was practicing with the white ball but, to be honest, I have said this and believe that I love Test cricket a lot and I'm very passionate about it and if I get an opportunity certainly I will try to grab it," he said.

"I'm thinking what that is if I get a chance I will try to give my best and so that I can help in putting a good score on the scoreboard for the Bangladesh team. It's very important that we must prevent the falling of early wickets as well as keep the scoreboard moving and that is very important for me," he added.