Dua Lipa features in Argylle with Henry Cavill

Dua Lipa is seen making a brief appearance in the upcoming spy thriller, 'Argylle,' starring Henry Cavill and Bryce Dallas Howard, directed by Matthew Vaughn. In the trailer, Dua is seen hitting the dance floor, conducting an assassination attempt, and riding a motorcycle before getting hauled into the air by John Cena.

Featuring Cavill's super-spy, Argylle, who travels around the globe conducting top-secret missions, the film, which is set to be released on 2 February 2024, was based on a novel from first-time author Elly Conway. However, with the trailer and movie's official synopsis, it's been revealed that Conway is also a character in the film, played by Bryce Dallas Howard.

Vaughn, the "Kingsman '' franchise director, also serves as a producer on the film, alongside Adam Bohling, David Reid and screenwriter Jason Fuchs. 'Argylle' will be distributed by Universal Pictures and will stream on Apple TV+ at a later date.

