Dua Lipa features in Argylle with Henry Cavill

Splash

TBS Report
30 September, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2023, 02:10 pm

Related News

Dua Lipa features in Argylle with Henry Cavill

TBS Report
30 September, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2023, 02:10 pm
Dua Lipa features in Argylle with Henry Cavill

Dua Lipa is seen making a brief appearance in the upcoming spy thriller, 'Argylle,' starring Henry Cavill and Bryce Dallas Howard, directed by Matthew Vaughn. In the trailer, Dua is seen hitting the dance floor, conducting an assassination attempt, and riding a motorcycle before getting hauled into the air by John Cena. 

Featuring Cavill's super-spy, Argylle, who travels around the globe conducting top-secret missions, the film, which is set to be released on 2 February 2024, was based on a novel from first-time author Elly Conway. However, with the trailer and movie's official synopsis, it's been revealed that Conway is also a character in the film, played by Bryce Dallas Howard.

Vaughn, the "Kingsman '' franchise director, also serves as a producer on the film, alongside Adam Bohling, David Reid and screenwriter Jason Fuchs. 'Argylle' will be distributed by Universal Pictures and will stream on Apple TV+ at a later date.
 

 

Dua Lipa / Henry Cavill

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo &amp; Coffee Sketch: Touseful Isalm

A coffee conversation with Rumi

9h | Features
Photo: Collected

The top 3 smartwatches of 2023: A glimpse into the future

14h | Brands
In the Nannu Market area in Mirpur 11, there are 35 such shops that provide clothes-fitting services like shortening of pants, tightening of sleeves and shirts, and so on. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How former RMG workers reinvent themselves as fitting tailors

11h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Almost 30 years later, Friends merch is still ‘perfection’

14h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Shakib-Tamim: From best friends to bitter enemies

Shakib-Tamim: From best friends to bitter enemies

4h | TBS SPORTS
Many urban workers are moving to villages

Many urban workers are moving to villages

5h | TBS Stories
How China is reaping the benefits of war without adding fuel to the fire?

How China is reaping the benefits of war without adding fuel to the fire?

6h | TBS World
90% of beggars arrested abroad are of Pakistani origin

90% of beggars arrested abroad are of Pakistani origin

8h | TBS World