Henry Cavill impresses 007 Director

It's no secret that 007 producers are now on the lookout for the next James Bond after Daniel Craig left the franchise with No Time to Die. Notably, Henry Cavill has taken part in auditions and according to director Martin Campbell, The Witcher actor was "tremendous."

The filmmaker revealed new details about Cavill's 007 screen test.

"He looked great in the audition," he said. "His acting was tremendous. And look, if Daniel didn't exist Henry would have made an excellent Bond. He just looked a little young at that time back then."

Famously, when casting for the 2006 blockbuster Casino Royale took place, Cavill just about missed landing the role of 007 himself. Of course, Daniel Craig got the part. Campbell, meanwhile, believes Cavill merely missed his chance to portray the legendary British spy. Cavill, who was only 23 at the time, would have been the youngest Bond ever if he had been cast.

The next Bond movie is said to be a "complete reinvention" of the series and it's reported that producers are looking for someone younger, ideally in their 30s.