The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare trailer: Henry Cavill leads action spy comedy

The first trailer for Guy Ritchie's new World War II film The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare is out.

In the trailer, Henry Cavill leads a secret rogue group fighting the Nazis in this action spy comedy inspired by true events about U.K. Prime Minister Winston Churchill's secret WWII combat organization.

Henry Cavill leads an ensemble cast that includes Eiza González, Alan Ritchson, Alex Pettyfer, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Babs Olusanmokun, and Henry Golding that unfolds with the formation of the covert group as they go on a Nazi murder spree.

The official synopsis of the film reads: "The top-secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks, goes on a daring mission against the Nazis using entirely unconventional and utterly 'ungentlemanly' fighting techniques. Ultimately their audacious approach changed the course of the war and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare."

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, which is based on Damien Lewis' book of the same name, marks the second collaboration with star Henry Cavill and director Guy Ritchie. They had previously worked together for 2015's The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare is set for a theatrical release on 19 April. Before its release, Henry will be seen in Agrylle, which hits screens on 2 February 2024.