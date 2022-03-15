‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3 release date and teaser revealed

Splash

TBS Report
15 March, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 15 March, 2022, 10:56 am

The show starrs Elliot Page as Vanya, Tom Hopper as Luther, David Castañeda as Diego, Emmy Raver-Lampan as Allison, Robert Sheehan as Klaus, and Aidan Gallagher as Five. Euphoria’s Javon Walton will also join the cast in a new undisclosed role

The Umbrella academy. Photo: Collected
The Umbrella academy. Photo: Collected

The third season of The Umbrella Academy will premiere on 22 June according to showrunner Steve Blackman.

He made the announcement at SXSW on Sunday. 

Netflix also dropped first-look images of the cast and a teaser for the third season. 

After saving the world at the end of Season 2, the new season will pick up where the story left off. The teaser shows the Umbrella Academy face-to-face with their new counterparts, the Sparrow Academy.

In an altered timeline, Reginald created the Sparrow Academy, a group of superheroes that mirror the Umbrella Academy. 

The new season will span ten, one hour long, episodes. The show starrs Elliot Page as Vanya, Tom Hopper as Luther, David Castañeda as Diego, Emmy Raver-Lampan as Allison, Robert Sheehan as Klaus, and Aidan Gallagher as Five. Euphoria's Javon Walton will also join the cast in a new undisclosed role.

'The Umbrella Academy' is based on singer-songwriter Gerard Way's comic book of the same name.  

The Umbrella Academy / netflix

