Travis Scott released with no charges after Paris arrest during 2024 Olympics

Splash

TBS Report
10 August, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2024, 08:57 pm

Travis Scott. Photo: Collected
Travis Scott. Photo: Collected

US rapper Travis Scott has been released from police custody in Paris following a fight with his bodyguard.

The rapper, 33, was arrested at a five-star hotel in the French capital in the early hours of Friday (9 August), reports PEOPLE citing the Paris prosecutor's office.

A representative for Scott told PEOPLE, "Travis Scott has been released with no charges."

A source close to Scott said there are no plans for him to be charged in the future, and there were no injuries to any other party, including the Utopia musician's security team.

Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, was alleged to have attacked a security guard who attempted to break up the fight between the father of two and his bodyguard at the George V Hotel, French authorities said.

