Egypt union bans US rapper Travis Scott's pyramid concert

The Egyptian musicians' syndicate announced Tuesday it would not allow a planned concert at the Giza pyramids by US rapper Travis Scott, in a rare move citing offence to "traditions".

International music stars often perform at the feet of Egypt's famed pyramids near the capital Cairo.

The powerful musicians' union rarely opposes such events, but in recent years has spearheaded a fight against musical genres deemed improper in Egypt, with rap a frequent target.

Egypt has also increasingly opposed what it views as a "rewriting" of its history, finding fault with African-American movements that claim cultural affiliation to the ancient pharaohs.

The musicians' syndicate, which oversees all matters relating to live or recorded music in the Arab world's most populous nation, said in a statement on Tuesday that Scott's concert would "go against our traditions".

The union said it does not intervene in any musical performances so long as they "do not undermine the ancestral customs and traditions of the Egyptian people".

After examining social media content and "the artist's positions, the syndicate found images and documented information on the strange rituals he practices, which go against our traditions," the statement said.

It however does not specify which "rituals" the union attributes to the hip-hop heavyweight, who is currently on a world tour.