Travis Scott released

American rapper Travis Scott was released from police custody in Paris on Saturday without charges following a fight with his bodyguard the previous day.

Police intervened at the George V luxury hotel early Friday morning, where Scott was arrested for allegedly assaulting a security guard. The case was dismissed due to insufficient evidence, according to the prosecutor's office.

Scott, in Paris for the Olympic Games, had attended the men's basketball semi-final on Thursday, where the U.S. defeated Serbia. The rapper had recently completed the European leg of his Circus Maximus tour. Scott, a 10-time Grammy nominee, including for Best Rap Album for his 2023 release 'Utopia,' has faced previous legal issues, including a June arrest in Miami.

