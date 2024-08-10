Travis Scott arrested in Paris

Rapper Travis Scott was arrested in Paris yesterday following an altercation with a security guard outside the George V hotel.

According to a statement from the Paris public prosecutor, police were called after Scott became violent toward the guard, who had intervened in a dispute between the rapper and his bodyguard.

Reports from FranceInfo suggest Scott was heavily intoxicated and refused to take a breath test. Earlier that evening, Scott attended the Olympic basketball semi-final between France and Germany. This arrest comes just two months after the 33-year-old rapper was detained in Miami for disorderly intoxication and trespassing, where he was released on bond after paying fines for both charges.

