US rapper Travis Scott arrested in Miami for trespassing, intoxication

20 June, 2024, 09:50 pm
After his arrest, the singer told police he had been drinking, saying 'it's Miami,' according to the police report

Travis Scott. Photo: Collected
Travis Scott. Photo: Collected

US rapper Travis Scott was arrested in Miami Beach overnight Thursday (20 June) for trespassing and disorderly intoxication, records showed.

The music star, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster, was arrested just after 1:00am after a verbal altercation with people on a yacht at the Miami Beach Marina, according to the arrest report.

After being called about a fight on a yacht, police asked the 33-year-old to leave, which he did.

He later returned, "disturbing the peace of the occupants of the marina" and "causing a public disturbance."

After his arrest, the singer told police he had been drinking, saying "it's Miami," according to the police report.

Scott's "Utopia" was a nominee for best rap album at this year's Grammy Awards.

Other endeavours include merchandising deals with Nike, video game maker Epic Games, and McDonald's fast food.

Scott has two children with social media giant and business mogul Kylie Jenner.

