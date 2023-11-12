Taylor Swift makes Grammy history with most 'Song of the Year' nominations

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards nominees were announced on Friday, 10 November. While many artists raked in heaps of nominations, with SZA leading the way with nine nominations, one particular artist made history.

Pop sensation Taylor Swift broke the record for most Song of the Year Grammy nominations this year. The 33-year-old singer became the first person with seven nominations in this category with her chart-topping song Anti-Hero. Previously, the record was held by Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie, with six nominations each.

Interestingly, this wasn't the only record the Eras Tour star made. Swift's 10th studio album Midnights' nod for the Album of the Year, makes it her sixth nomination in this category. She is now tied with Barbara Streisand for most nominations by a female artist in this category.

Apart from Song of the Year and Album of the Year, Swift also raked in four more nominations- Record of the Year for Anti-Hero, Best Pop Solo Performance for Anti-Hero, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Karma ft. Ice Spice. She now has 52 nominations in total, making her the third most Grammy-nominated artist.