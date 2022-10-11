Tauquir Ahmed to star in a new web series

Playwright, producer and actor Tauquir Ahmed will return to working as an actor on 12 October for a five part web series, directed by Gautam Koiri. The title of the series, however, has not been revealed at the time of writing. The series will be shot in a shooting house in Uttara.

'The series will be a thriller. I agreed to act after getting to know the story. In fact, I don't want to play a role where the character is not dynamic. The series also stars my long-time friend and co-actor Zahid Hasan. The director also has a reputation. I think the series will be good,' said Tauquir to The Business Standard.

Tauquir has not been seen acting for some time as he was busy working as a director. The last time he worked as an actor was on Durant TV's 'Baba Thake Bashay', a children's drama which was released last year.

He also starred in the recently released government-grant film 'Beauty Circus', directed by Mahmud Didar.

Tauquir is also preparing to direct a new film, he has already begun working on the script. He last directed the movie 'Sphulinga'. Earlier he was acclaimed for directing 'Jayjatra', 'Rupkothar Golpo', 'Daruchini Dweep', 'Aggatanama', 'Halda' and 'Fagun Haway'.