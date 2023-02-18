Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad registered marriage

Swara Bhasker has shared pictures with Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad as they celebrated their union after registering their marriage at a court. She also hailed the Special Marriage Act, as she shared celebratory pictures of her and Fahad from the court.

On Friday morning, she shared solo pictures of her look for the day and those of her and Fahad dancing to dhol beats outside the court.

She wrote on Twitter, "So blessed to be supported and cheered by the love of family and friends like family! Wore my mother's sari & her jewellery.. made @FahadZirarAhmad wear colour and we registered under the #SpecialMarriageAct. Now to prep for shehnaii-wala shaadi. @theUdayB."

She further wrote, "Three cheers for the #SpecialMarriageAct (despite notice period etc.) At least it exists & gives love a chance… The right to love, the right to choose your life partner, the right to marry, the right to agency these should not be a privilege. @FahadZirarAhmad."

Sharing a solo picture of herself on Instagram, she wrote, "Twas was a big day. We kept it under wraps for some lunch months and trust me it was the hardest thing to do for an oversharer like me."

Swara and Fahad will celebrate their wedding in March.