SRK's film 'Dunki' set to release in Bangladeshi theatres on global release date

TBS Report
20 December, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 11:32 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Dunki' is set to release in Bangladesh on the same day as its global release on 21 December.

Anonno Mamun, Bangladeshi director and importer of the film in Bangladesh, took to his social media to confirm the information. 

"Same day release in Bangladesh, as in the rest of the world," wrote Anonno, on his official social media handle. 

After blockbuster hits Pathaan and Jawan, Dunki is set to become Shah Rukh Khan's third release of the year. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover and Jyoti Subhash in prominent roles.

Dunki / Shah Rukh Khan / Anonno Mamun

