Rituparna Sengupta questioned in ration corruption case

Splash

TBS Report
19 June, 2024, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2024, 11:13 pm

Related News

Rituparna Sengupta questioned in ration corruption case

TBS Report
19 June, 2024, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2024, 11:13 pm
A file photo of actor Rituparna Sengupta. Photo: Collected
A file photo of actor Rituparna Sengupta. Photo: Collected

Popular Tollywood actress Rituparna Sengupta was today (19 June) questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case over a ration distribution scam.

Rituparna arrived at the ED office in Kolkata this afternoon, reports NDTV. 

Earlier, senior Trinamool Congress leader Jyotipriya Mallick was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore scam. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to the case, rations meant for the public distribution system (PDS) was siphoned off and sold in the open market. 

The Enforcement Directorate had also arrested a businessman, Bakibur Rahman in connection with its probe into these allegations.
 

Top News

Rituparna Sengupta / Corruption / Tollywood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Freepik

My songs of sleepless nights

1d | Features
From 'Hobar Ekkhan' to 'Returning Home': The tales of Eid advertisements

From 'Hobar Ekkhan' to 'Returning Home': The tales of Eid advertisements

1d | Features
Daniel has been driving rickshaws in the summer in Denmark’s Copenhagen for about 5 years now. Photo: Md Shariful Islam/ TBS 

Let’s take a rickshaw ride this summer, but in Denmark!

1d | Features
A journalist's journey to office

A journalist's journey to office

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Israel warns for all-out war against Hezbollah

Israel warns for all-out war against Hezbollah

3h | Videos
South Africa to face host USA in the first match of Super 8

South Africa to face host USA in the first match of Super 8

6h | Videos
What the budget offers to common people

What the budget offers to common people

5h | Videos
Dinajpur women live by finding coal in water

Dinajpur women live by finding coal in water

11h | Videos