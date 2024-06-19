Rituparna Sengupta questioned in ration corruption case

Popular Tollywood actress Rituparna Sengupta was today (19 June) questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case over a ration distribution scam.

Rituparna arrived at the ED office in Kolkata this afternoon, reports NDTV.

Earlier, senior Trinamool Congress leader Jyotipriya Mallick was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore scam.

According to the case, rations meant for the public distribution system (PDS) was siphoned off and sold in the open market.

The Enforcement Directorate had also arrested a businessman, Bakibur Rahman in connection with its probe into these allegations.

