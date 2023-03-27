Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik spark dating rumours

TBS Report
27 March, 2023, 09:50 am
Last modified: 27 March, 2023, 09:55 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Dating rumours are circulating between Selena Gomez and the ex-member One Direction member Zayn Malik. The two were recently spotted going out for dinner and kissing.

According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, the two were seen on Thursday night in New York. According to the eyewitness, "Selena and Zayn headed out in SoHo in New York City at around 10:30 PM. They walked in holding hands and were kissing. Most diners and restaurant employees were unaware of them. It was obvious that they were on a date because they seemed at ease with one another."

Neither Gomez nor Malik have confirmed their relationship. 

Malik has a daughter, Khai, with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid. Zayn and Gigi broke up in October last year following an altercation between Zayn and Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid. 

Gomez, who was recently linked to The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart, made a TikTok last week to update on her relationship status to say that she is single. 

 

Selena Gomez / Zyan Malik

