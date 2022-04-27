Scorpions and Chirkutt to perform at 'The Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert' in Madison Square Garden. Photo: Collected

Popular Bangladeshi band Chirkutt will be performing with legendary rock band Scorpions at the 'The Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert'. The show will be held on 6 May in Madison Square Garden, New York, in honour of Bangladesh's independence anniversary.

The concert is being organised by Mainspring Limited and the ICT Division of the Ministry of Information and Technology, Government of Bangladesh.

The last concert held in honour of Bangladesh at the same venue was on 1 August, 1971, during which Pandit Ravi Shankar along with George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Billy Preston, Leon Russell, Ringo Starr, and Joan Baez performed to 40,000 audience members. The purpose of the show - Concert for Bangladesh - was to raise funds for war-torn Bangladesh and spread the message of independence.

Announcements have been made from the official pages of Scorpions and Madison Square regarding the concert. Tickets for the show have been on sale from 4 April, available on ticketmaster.com.