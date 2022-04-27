Scorpions and Chirkutt to perform at 'The Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert' in Madison Square Garden

Splash

TBS Report
27 April, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 12:32 pm

Related News

Scorpions and Chirkutt to perform at 'The Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert' in Madison Square Garden

Tickets for the show have been on sale from 4 April, available on ticketmaster.com

TBS Report
27 April, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 12:32 pm
Scorpions and Chirkutt to perform at &#039;The Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert&#039; in Madison Square Garden. Photo: Collected
Scorpions and Chirkutt to perform at 'The Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert' in Madison Square Garden. Photo: Collected

Popular Bangladeshi band Chirkutt will be performing with legendary rock band Scorpions at the 'The Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert'. The show will be held on 6 May in Madison Square Garden, New York, in honour of Bangladesh's independence anniversary.

The concert is being organised by Mainspring Limited and the ICT Division of the Ministry of Information and Technology, Government of Bangladesh.

The last concert held in honour of Bangladesh at the same venue was on 1 August, 1971, during which Pandit Ravi Shankar along with George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Billy Preston, Leon Russell, Ringo Starr, and Joan Baez performed to 40,000 audience members. The purpose of the show - Concert for Bangladesh - was to raise funds for war-torn Bangladesh and spread the message of independence. 

Announcements have been made from the official pages of Scorpions and Madison Square regarding the concert. Tickets for the show have been on sale from 4 April, available on ticketmaster.com.

 

Scorpions / Chirkutt / Madison Square Garden / The Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert'

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elon Musk’s vision for Twitter may clash with Twitter’s own. Photo: Bloomberg

Musk is the wrong leader for Twitter’s vital mission

1h | Panorama
Their plumage is beaded with numerous eye-like spots, akin to its namesake, the peacock. Photo: eBird

Of peacock-pheasant, jungle rules, and lucky strike: A birdwatching story

3h | Earth
Photos: Noor-a-Alam

How mosques and markets created an illegal marketplace for jammers, boosters

3h | Panorama
Dr Zaidi Sattar. Sketch: TBS

‘The protection of import-substituting industries is creating an anti-export bias’

4h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Construction work of police station has not yet stopped in Kalabagan field

Construction work of police station has not yet stopped in Kalabagan field

2h | Videos
The many claimants of Tentultala field

The many claimants of Tentultala field

2h | Videos
Pushing sharks to extinction only for a few bucks

Pushing sharks to extinction only for a few bucks

21h | Videos
Rapid urbanisation boosts housing in districts towns

Rapid urbanisation boosts housing in districts towns

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

4
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

5
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

6
Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access
Economy

Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access