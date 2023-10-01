Chirkutt’s 'Love Camp' unveiled

Splash

TBS Report
01 October, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 01 October, 2023, 10:48 am

Related News

Chirkutt’s 'Love Camp' unveiled

TBS Report
01 October, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 01 October, 2023, 10:48 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The cherished musical group, 'Chirkutt,' is embarking on an exhilarating journey to elevate their music to new levels. With the title 'The Love Camp,' the project is bringing 6 new songs to the audience. The songs will be available across various platforms like YouTube, Spotify and the band's Facebook page.

The band's official Facebook page said, "'The Love Camp' will infuse warmth into your hearts with six new original songs that have already been released in various movies and across different media platforms. These songs will be made available on Chirkutt's official YouTube channel and Facebook page."

As part of this project, the band's original songs, previously launched in movies and various audio platforms, will be made available on their official Facebook and YouTube channels as well, accompanied with fresh music videos.

'Robot', one of the songs from the project, has been featured in Dipankar Dipon's newly released movie 'Antarjal', giving it more reach to the audience. The track was released on 29 September.

 

The Love Camp / Chirkutt / Bangladeshi bands

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The price back to the normal range is possible if the corporations who control the feed market reduce the feed and chick prices. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Will eggs ever return to its 'normal' price?

3h | Features
Photo &amp; Coffee Sketch: Touseful Isalm

A coffee conversation with Rumi

19h | Features
Photo: Collected

The top 3 smartwatches of 2023: A glimpse into the future

1d | Brands
In the Nannu Market area in Mirpur 11, there are 35 such shops that provide clothes-fitting services like shortening of pants, tightening of sleeves and shirts, and so on. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How former RMG workers reinvent themselves as fitting tailors

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fugitive founder of crypto hedge fund arrested in Singapore

Fugitive founder of crypto hedge fund arrested in Singapore

58m | TBS Economy
Shakib-Tamim: From best friends to bitter enemies

Shakib-Tamim: From best friends to bitter enemies

14h | TBS SPORTS
Many urban workers are moving to villages

Many urban workers are moving to villages

15h | TBS Stories
How China is reaping the benefits of war without adding fuel to the fire?

How China is reaping the benefits of war without adding fuel to the fire?

16h | TBS World