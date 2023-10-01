Chirkutt’s 'Love Camp' unveiled

The cherished musical group, 'Chirkutt,' is embarking on an exhilarating journey to elevate their music to new levels. With the title 'The Love Camp,' the project is bringing 6 new songs to the audience. The songs will be available across various platforms like YouTube, Spotify and the band's Facebook page.

The band's official Facebook page said, "'The Love Camp' will infuse warmth into your hearts with six new original songs that have already been released in various movies and across different media platforms. These songs will be made available on Chirkutt's official YouTube channel and Facebook page."

As part of this project, the band's original songs, previously launched in movies and various audio platforms, will be made available on their official Facebook and YouTube channels as well, accompanied with fresh music videos.

'Robot', one of the songs from the project, has been featured in Dipankar Dipon's newly released movie 'Antarjal', giving it more reach to the audience. The track was released on 29 September.