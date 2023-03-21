Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

TBS Report
21 March, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2023, 06:26 pm

Actress Sabila Nur on Tuesday posted her graduation certificates on her social media in an attempt to silence people who claim that she is a university drop out.

Criticism went rampant online, belittling the actress. She took to her verified Facebook page and posted two images of her transcripts from American International University of Bangladesh (AIUB) and Bracu, accompanied by a long text. 

According to the post Sabila had first enrolled in Brac University, but left to join AIUB after three semesters. She left Bracu with a CGPA of 3.7 in English. She took a break from Bracu to join her family in the US and later decided to change her university and department altogether. She was going through depression and anxiety when she was a student of Bracu.

She moved to AIUB to study English Literature and boasts a CGPA of 3.97, putting an end to the controversy for good. 

"I attended morning classes, went to shoot, finished my shoot at 2/3 AM in the morning, went home, studied, made presentations, slept for maybe an hour or two (sometimes less) and attended classes again. The CGPA I have achieved is because of MY HARD WORK, MY DETERMINATION, MY PERSISTENCE and the guidance of my teachers and constant encouragement from my family, not because of whatever disgusting reasons you all are making up," reads her post.

