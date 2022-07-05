Apurbo-Sabila team up for ‘Exchange 2’

Popular actors Ziaul Faruq Apurbo and Sabila Nur are reprising their roles in the sequel of the hit drama 'Exchange.'

The first season "Exchange," released in November 2020, garnered huge appreciation among the audience as the story represented standing up against the oppression of women.

Reversing the clichéd narrative where a group of men initiate eve-teasing in dark alleys, Sabila Nur was seen teaming up with her gang to tease Apurbo in the drama.

On a brighter note, in "Exchange 2" Sabila's character is set to tie the knot with Apurbo.

The director of the drama Rubel Hasan said, "Say 'no' to dowry, oppression and violence. Our drama echoes the same sentiment."

Produced under the banner of CMV, "Exchange 2" will hit CMV Youtube channel on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.