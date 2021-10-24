Tahsan Khan and Sabila Nur starring “Bela Boye Jay” premieres on YouTube

Bela Bole Jay. Photo: Courtesy

Telefilm "Bela Boye Jay" starring popular multifaceted actor Tahsan khan and Sabila Nur has premiered on the Youtube channel of artiste Shusmita Anis on 21 October.

The telefilm also features Monir Khan, Shimul, Maznun Mizan among others in prominent roles.

Aga Nahiyan Ahmed directorial telefilm is produced under the banner of "New Music Paradigm Company."

Director Nahiyan Ahmed said, "The story of 'Bela Boye Jay' holds a special place in my heart.

"Bela Bole Jay" unfolds thrilling twists as Rafat (Tahsan Khan) desperately looks for his missing wife Arohi (Sabila Noor).

"This is my first fiction. So, I have done this work with great care. Hopefully the audience will find something new in the telefilm," he added.

The title track of the telefilm, voiced by Sushmita Anas, is a melodious score that elevated some remarkable scenes of the telefilm.

Sushmita Anis. Photo: Courtesy

Sajid Sarkar has composed the song penned by Shemeshwar Oli.

Shusmita Anis said, "This is my first song released through a telefilm. I am very optimistic about the project. I believe both the telefilm "Bela Boye Jay" and my song would manage to leave the audiences in awe."