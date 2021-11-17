Chorki to drop 'Sugar Free' for free

Popular streaming platform Chorki is all set to release "Sugar Free", the first-ever free miniseries of the OTT platform that subscribers can watch for free, on 8 pm Thursday .

The mini-series is directed by A RB Pritam and marks the debut of actress Sabila Nur on "Chorki".

The miniseries, written by Adnan Mukit, carries a hilarious note as it follows two unsuccessful pick pockets with compassionate heart who dream to become infamous mafias.

The cast of the 4 episode miniseries also features Tamim Mridha, Mostafizur Noor Imran, Tapas Kumar Mridha, and Monir Khan among others.