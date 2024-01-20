Inauguration ceremony with Sabila Nur at Kaaruj Bashundhara city

Photo: Courtesy

The brand KAARUJ which is popular for premium home decor and accessories also, is committed to supporting local artists and encouraging local talent, celebrated the grand opening of its newest store at Bashundhara City Shopping Complex on the exciting evening of January 19, 2024. TV actress Sabila Nur was the distinguished guest of honor at the occasion, adding to its grandeur.

Sarika Sabah, another prominent TV actress, was among the distinguished guests at the star-studded ceremony. Other well-known influencers in attendance included Faria Eva, Bushra Kabir, Tadmira Haque, Mahim Ahmed (Mahim Makes), Fariha Tahsin Era (Foodiesm), Ayesha Haque, Saraf R Fareen (My Home Says), and numerous others.

The MD, the proprietor, and every member of the KAARUJ team that put together this amazing event were there to celebrate this momentous occasion. The renowned TV actress Sabila Nur expressed her happiness to be a part of the occasion by saying, "It's truly an honor to be associated with a brand like KAARUJ that not only brings quality products to its customers but also actively contributes to the growth and recognition of our local talents."

The MD of KAARUJ said, "We are excited to expand the KAARUJ family with the opening of our Bashundhara City outlet with varieties of new items such as candles, Candle-case, photo frames along with new handstitched stools, cushion covers, hand paint placemats and many more. " in reference to the launch. This is a celebration of our rich cultural history and the extraordinary talent that exists right here in our own country, not just a store. We appreciate all of the community's support as well as that of our visitors and customers."

KAARUJ has distinguished itself in the market with its creative approach to fusing traditional and modern designs. The new store at the Bashundhara City Shopping Complex aims to encourage local artists and create a sense of community who are looking for distinctive and culturally rich products.