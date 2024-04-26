Russell Crowe arrives with The Exorcism

Splash

TBS Report
26 April, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2024, 04:40 pm

Related News

Russell Crowe arrives with The Exorcism

TBS Report
26 April, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2024, 04:40 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The official trailer  for 'The Exorcism,' featuring Russell Crowe has been released. . The trailer for the American horror film was released yesterday on 25 April, and will debut exclusively in theaters starting 7 June. 
'The Exorcism' directed by Joshua John Miller, portrays the story of an actor, Anthony Miller, played by Crowe, who faces inner turmoil during the production of a supernatural thriller. His daughter, portrayed by Ryan Simpkins questions whether his struggles indicate a return to past vices or if there's a darker force influencing his behavior.
Alongside Crowe and Simpkins the cast of the film also includes Sam Worthington, Chloe Bailey, Adam Goldberg and David Hyde Pierce in supporting roles. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Russell Crowe

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Online platforms on social media and brands like Sundora sell perfumes for both men and women, ranging between Tk2,000 to Tk40,000. Photo: Sundora

Find your fragrance: A guide to understanding perfumes

11m | Mode
Mizanul H Chowdhury. Photo: Collected

'Learning naturally': MIT’s Mizanul Chowdhury exploring space science and art

7h | Features
The perception that the US condemns or punishes abuses by adversaries, such as Russia, but ignores or excuses those by friends, such as Israel, is widespread not only in Muslim countries and the Global South but also closer to home. Photo: Reuters

Biden must prove he doesn't have a double standard for Israel

7h | Panorama
Elderly man breaks down in tears amid the unbearable heatwave that is sweeping over the country. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Special prayers at Baitul Mukarram Mosque for rainfall

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

When will the fall of the capital market stop?

When will the fall of the capital market stop?

20h | Videos
Xavi to stay at Barcelona with conditions

Xavi to stay at Barcelona with conditions

19h | Videos
`The one who’s been keeping F1 racers safe for 24 years

`The one who’s been keeping F1 racers safe for 24 years

21h | Videos
Sharif is the champion of Jabbarer Boli Khela 2024

Sharif is the champion of Jabbarer Boli Khela 2024

21h | Videos