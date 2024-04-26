Russell Crowe arrives with The Exorcism

The official trailer for 'The Exorcism,' featuring Russell Crowe has been released. . The trailer for the American horror film was released yesterday on 25 April, and will debut exclusively in theaters starting 7 June.

'The Exorcism' directed by Joshua John Miller, portrays the story of an actor, Anthony Miller, played by Crowe, who faces inner turmoil during the production of a supernatural thriller. His daughter, portrayed by Ryan Simpkins questions whether his struggles indicate a return to past vices or if there's a darker force influencing his behavior.

Alongside Crowe and Simpkins the cast of the film also includes Sam Worthington, Chloe Bailey, Adam Goldberg and David Hyde Pierce in supporting roles.