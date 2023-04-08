Ramzan Miah: This Barbie movie is a great example of inclusivity

A recent trend has people changing their profile pictures with posters of the upcoming live-action barbie movie. If you have been active on Facebook recently, chances are that you have seen it.

To us Bangladeshis, the one that stands out the most is the poster with the tagline "This Ken is desi!" One of the South Asian Kens in the movie is of Bangladeshi descent. Meet Ramzan Miah, a Bangalee actor-model who is in the cast of the upcoming live-action 'Barbie' movie.

Ramzan Miah recently spoke to The Business Standard in an interview where he shared his experience of landing the role of South Asian Ken, and also about his short, yet promising, career in the entertainment world.

How did you get the role of South Asian Ken in the movie?

I actually auditioned as a dancer, which is amazing, and they wanted the dancers to be in the Barbie world and be Kens.

How and when did you start your acting career?

I have acted in Bangla dramas, but I would say my career officially began in the UK, after I graduated from my performing arts school in 2016. I began to audition for different roles in tv, commercials and film.

Ramzan Miah. Photo: Courtesy

How did you get into modelling? Which are your favourite brands and who do you enjoy modelling for?

My modelling career started when I was16. I signed up with an agency in the UK and worked for London fashion week, G Star, Boss, and River Island, etc. I loved modelling for Paul Smith and I am currently working with Luxury brands such as Bulgari and Dior.

Would you ever like to star in a film in Bangladesh?

Yes, of course. I am Bangladeshi, this is part of my identity. It would be great to do an English movie/series in Bangladesh. I would love to work with my directors and collaborate on a project.

Which role do you cherish the most?

I am grateful for all the opportunities I have been given. However, I would say that Barbie has been the highlight so far, this involves me being an actor and a dancer, utilising both of my skills.

I play a small part in this film, but I can't say much about the plot because it's all a secret. Being on set with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, I am grateful for every moment to be here – the cast is huge and stars other notable actors. Being a part of this process is a highlight of my career.

Is Hollywood tough for our people to enter? Why?

I feel like the industry is changing, and we are headed in the right direction.This Barbie movie is a great example of inclusivity; it's beautiful to see all kinds of people represented. I would say we still have a long way to go, but now is the perfect time to be involved.

How do you manage your work-life balance? Is acting your full-time profession, or do you have other aspirations as well?

I like to work on my skills and do different things - this industry is very competitive, so it's great to challenge myself and develop other skills as well. I am a creative person, so when I am not acting, I will be training, attending classes, and networking. It's nice to be proactive. But also remember to experience and do the thing you love. I love travelling and experiencing new cultures.

Would you like to direct a film someday?

Yes, of course. For now, I am still working on myself and developing my career. But who knows what the future holds.

Ramzan can be found on Instagram through this handle: @ramzan_miah