‘Rafi took me to a new height in my career’: Tama Mirza

Tama Mirza, a National Film Award-winning actress, plays a crucial role in the Raihan Rafi-directed web film 'Friday' that came out recently on last Friday, 3 March. Tama portrayed a fearsome murderer in the web film. Her performance in 'Friday' stirred up quite the buzz in the film industry.

A triple homicide occurred in June 2021 in Kadamtali, Dhaka and sparked an intense, widespread nationwide discussion. The web film 'Friday', is based on the aftermath of that incident. Tama Mirza plays Muna, the protagonist.

Blood and gore using everyday household items and cutlery are portrayed in the web film. Thanks to her facial expressions and dialogue delivery, Tama delivered one of her finest performances in the string of murders the film portrays,

In 'Friday', Tama has effectively established herself as a character actress. For her role, she went against traditional glamour to take a typical psycho-killer look.

"I have frequently played the role of a lover, a spouse or conventional characters that we are used to seeing. Rafi, however, has shown me a fresh, new role with 'Friday'. I consider this one of my performing career's accomplishments but I've never played the role of a murderer before.

"Prior to acting in it, the director offered me some advice on how to prepare for it mentally. However, he also gave me room to remain in my comfort zone. So far, the remarks I have received have been very positive," Tama remarked about her role in the web film.

Before the release of 'Friday', Tama also acted in the much talked about Tanim Rahman Anshu directed web series 'Buker Moddhe Agun'. The series was released on the OTT platform Hoichoi. Tama Mirza said about it, "Even though I am not the lead actress in it, I quite like this series!"

In the meantime, Chorki has been producing yet another Raihan Rafi movie called 'Suranga'. Tama has been signed for a central role in this film as well.

"It's been a while since we started shooting for this movie. We took proper measures and prepared for it. However, there are some reservations and obligations regarding the content of the film from the producers' end. All I can say is that I think this movie has all the ingredients to turn into a fan favourite," said Tama.

Tama began her career in the media as a dancer before switching to modelling and eventually to acting. Already acting in dramas, her acting career developed when she came to movies.

She received the National Film Award in 2015 for her performance in Shahnewaz Kakali's film 'Nodijon'.

After appearing in commercial motion pictures for a while, Tama reinvented herself and acted in the web feature 'Khachar Bhitor Ochin Pakhi' a couple of years ago. Then, with '7 no Floor' she once more shone.

Tama Mirza is steadily creating a whole new image as time passes; presenting herself in different ways on screen.