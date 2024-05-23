Tama Mirza sues Misty Zannat for defamation, demands Tk10 crore

Actress Tama Mirza has issued a legal notice to fellow actress Zannatul Ferdous Misty, also known as Misty Zannat, with a legal notice seeking an apology in public and Tk10 crore in damages for defamatory remarks.

According to local media, Tama's attorney, Barrister Shajib Mahmood Alam, sent the warning today (23 May) via registered mail.

The notice cites two video statements circulating on social media that allegedly contain defamatory remarks about Tama.

According to the notice, her statement in those videos has tarnished Tama Mirza's reputation and character, constituting a punishable offence.

The defamatory remarks were allegedly made to harass and defame her on digital platforms, resulting in Tk 10 crore in damages, the notice added.

The notice demands that Misty Zannat pay the specified amount and offer a public apology within seven days.

It also issues a warning not to repeat any defamatory remarks. The source claims that appropriate legal action will be taken if noncompliance occurs.