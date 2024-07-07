Anjan Dutt's series 'Dui Bondhu' features Tama Mirza

The upcoming web series 'Dui Bondhu' (Two Friends) is gearing up for a September release on the OTT platform Binge.

Directed by the renowned Indian musician and filmmaker Anjan Dutt, the series promises a delightful blend of joy, love, and the power of friendship. The story revolves around two friends and their shared passion for music.

Anjan Dutt himself will not only be behind the camera but will also play a lead role. He will also be adding a fresh dose of music with six new songs for the series.

The talented cast boasts popular Bangladeshi actress Tama Mirza alongside Shaon Chakraborty, Suprabhat and many others.

While details about Anjan Dutt's character remain under wraps, it seems Tama will play a corporate employee in the series.

Tama couldn't contain her enthusiasm when discussing her experience working with Anjan Dutt. She commented, 'Anjan Dutt is a great artist. His versatility shows his exceptional directing skills that we more or less see in his music. And it is quite obvious that working with such a star person will be great.

