Production of ‘Din: The Day’ was Tk 4cr not 100 as claimed by AJ

Promotional poster of Din: The Day. Photo: Collected
Promotional poster of Din: The Day. Photo: Collected

Director of Din: The Day has followed up on his promise of exposing Ananta Jalil's claims about the production budget of his critically panned blockbuster.

Morteza claims that the actual budget for the film was USD 500,000, which when converted to taka, roughly amounts to 4 crore. Ananta Jalil has consistently claimed that the budget of the movie was Tk100 crore in various interviews through a myriad of media outlets.

The director said, according to the agreement, Ananta was supposed to provide the entire budget for the film as an investment. As an investor, Ananta would take 85% of the film's profits, and Morteza would be entitled to 15% as the producer.

The director posted pictures of the signed agreement, which states that Ananta Jalil was beholden to pay 500,000 dollars over the course of six instalments. The agreement also states that the film was supposed to be released within 8 months of the signing of the contract, which was 18 October, 2018.

