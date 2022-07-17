Pop legend Ferdous Wahid hospitalised

Legendary pop singer Ferdous Wahid was admitted to a Dhaka hospital Friday after he suffered a heart attack in the morning.

The 69-year-old musician is now undergoing treatment at Birdem General Hospital, said his cousin Tayeba Nabi Tannu while confirming the news.

Ferdous has heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes. Earlier, he also tested positive for Covid-19.

The music icon, also the father of popular musician Habib Wahid, rose to stardom in the 70s with his sonorous voice and melodious tunes. His most popular songs include 'Mamooniya', 'Agey Jodi Jantam', 'Emon Ekta Ma Dena', and 'Ami Ek Paharadar'.

Also known as an actor and film director, Ferdous made his directorial debut with the film 'Kusumpurer Golpo' (The Story of Kusumpur) in 2013.