Khaleda Zia facing complications from existing ailments: Doctor 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 April, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2023, 04:43 pm

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been hospitalised due to complications arising from her pre-existing ailments, including issues with her heart, liver, and kidneys, said her personal physician Professor AZM Zahid Hossain.

"At the moment, we can only say that some of her physical ailments, including heart, liver, and kidneys, are facing some complications due to which she is now hospitalised," said Professor Zahid while briefing the media about the latest health condition of the BNP chairperson.

Khaleda Zia was admitted to the capital's Evercare Hospital on Saturday (30 April) on the advice of her medical board.

The 77-year-old former prime minister has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart, and eye problems.

"Some symptoms appeared during her routine checkups and physical examination. At present, she is responding fairly well to her treatment," Professor Zahid said. 

She is under close observation of doctors from the medical board led by Professor Shahabuddin Talukder, a special physician of the hospital. 

"A meeting of the medical board was held after her admission yesterday. Later, the doctors conducted various tests. The board will hold another meeting this evening to review the reports and decide on the next course of treatment," Professor Zahid added.

When asked how long Khaleda has to stay in the hospital, he said, "It will depend on the decision of the medical board as well as her physical condition. So, nothing can be said at this moment."

The expert doctors of the medical board under the leadership of Prof Sahabuddin Talukdar are Prof FM Siddiqui, Prof Noor Uddin Ahmed, Prof Shamsul Arefin, Prof AQM Mohsin, Prof Sheikh Farid Uddin Ahmed, Prof Ziaul Haque and Prof Sadekul Islam.

Dr Zubaida Rahman, the wife of acting chairman of BNP Tarique Rahman, is also part of the medical board providing medical consultation remotely from London, along with some expert doctors from Australia and the United States.

Khaleda Zia has received treatment at Evercare Hospital multiple times since she was infected with Covid-19 in April 2021.

In November 2021, Khaleda Zia was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis. On 10 June 2022, the BNP chief suffered a heart attack due to a 95% blockage in her left artery and a stent was installed the following day.

Doctors also found two more blocks in her blood vessels, but they could not remove them due to her health complications.

Khaleda was sent to the Old Dhaka Central Jail as a lower court sentenced her to five years' imprisonment in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on 8 February 2018.

