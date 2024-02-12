Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin admitted to care unit in hospital

World+Biz

Bloomberg
12 February, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2024, 04:02 pm

Related News

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin admitted to care unit in hospital

“At this time, it is not clear how long Secretary Austin will remain hospitalised,” the physicians said. “The current bladder issue is not expected to change his anticipated full recovery.”

Bloomberg
12 February, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2024, 04:02 pm
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin answers reporters questions at the Pentagon as the U.S. military nears the formal end of its mission in Afghanistan in Arlington, Virginia, US July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin answers reporters questions at the Pentagon as the U.S. military nears the formal end of its mission in Afghanistan in Arlington, Virginia, US July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was admitted into care late Sunday with an apparent bladder issue, after being hospitalized for the second time in a month.

His security detail brought him to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington with "symptoms suggesting an emergent bladder issue," Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said in a statement. Austin, who in January had been in for treatment for complications from prostate cancer, was moved "for supportive care and close monitoring," according to a statement from Walter Reed physicians.

"At this time, it is not clear how long Secretary Austin will remain hospitalised," the physicians said. "The current bladder issue is not expected to change his anticipated full recovery."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Pentagon chief has transferred the functions and duties of the office to Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks, according to a statement from the Pentagon. The White House and Congress were notified.

The fresh health scare comes weeks after Austin provoked an uproar for failing to disclose for several days that he'd been hospitalized on New Year's Day for complications from prostate-cancer surgery.

Austin had been expected to attend the Ukraine Defense Contact Group of about 50 countries that have pledged to support Kyiv on Wednesday in Brussels and a meeting of NATO defense ministers Thursday.

Austin, 70, was released from his initial hospitalization on Jan. 15 after about two weeks. He later apologized for his secrecy around the illness, including his failure to notify President Joe Biden of his cancer diagnosis for several days. He returned to work at the Pentagon on Jan. 29 for the first time in almost a month.

The secrecy set off criticism from Congress as lawmakers demanded explanations from Austin. The Pentagon's internal watchdog said it would investigate whether the Defense Department's procedures are sufficient to ensure appropriate notifications and transfer of authority if a senior leader falls ill.

The White House said last month Austin had shown a lapse in judgment, though Biden said that he had confidence in Austin and wouldn't ask him to resign.

Austin's hospital stay drew particular attention because it occurred while US troops and commercial shipping faced attacks from Iran-backed militants in the Middle East, including Houthi rebels in Yemen who have been targeting vessels around the Red Sea. A day before Austin returned to the Pentagon, three US service members were killed at an outpost in Jordan that Biden blamed on Iranian-supported groups.

After Austin's first hospitalization, White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients detailed new procedures around absences, including that cabinet members must notify the White House chief of staff and the Office of Cabinet Affairs ahead of a hospitalization or medical procedure which requires general anesthesia.

Top News

Pentagon chief / United States (US) / hospitalised

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While Jomman (pictured left) uses stock footage to explain scientific theories, Rauful carries out experiments in his videos. Photos: Courtesy

Science explainer videos in Bangla take flight

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Darwin at 215: Survival of the fittest in the age of AI

10h | Panorama
Photos: Collected

Glamour and glow: The magic of celebrity beauty brands

6h | Brands
Sagar Sarwar, news editor of Massranga Television, and Meherun Runi, senior reporter of ATN Bangla TV, were killed on the early hours of 11 February 2012, in a rented house in West Rajabazar of the capital.

From 48 hours to '50 years': The never-ending Sagar-Runi murder mystery

1d | Crime

More Videos from TBS

Wheelchair service for the elderly at the book fair

Wheelchair service for the elderly at the book fair

11m | Videos
Ivory Coast is the Real Madrid of Africa

Ivory Coast is the Real Madrid of Africa

56m | Videos
Horse fair in Dinajpur

Horse fair in Dinajpur

3h | Videos
Labour exports tumble to 9-month low in Jan

Labour exports tumble to 9-month low in Jan

5h | Videos