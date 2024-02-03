Poonam Pandey says she is alive a day after her team said she died of cervical cancer

03 February, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2024, 02:01 pm

Poonam Pandey says she is alive a day after her team said she died of cervical cancer

She posted videos on Instagram where she said that she is “proud of” what her death news has achieved

Poonam Pandey. Photo: Collected
Poonam Pandey is alive. 

She posted videos on Instagram where she said that she is "proud of" what her death news has achieved.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday (3 February), she posted videos apologising to her fans and followers for 'shocking' them. 

Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In the video, Poonam said, "I am alive. I didn't die of cervical cancer. Unfortunately, I can't say that about those hundreds and thousands of women who have lost their lives because of cervical cancer." 

She went on to talk about the disease. 

"I feel compelled to share something significant with you all - I am here, alive. cervical cancer didn't claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease," Poonam wrote, sharing the video. 

"Unlike some other cancers, cervical cancer is entirely preventable. The key lies in the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. We have the means to ensure no one loses their life to this disease. Let's empower one another with critical awareness and ensure every woman is informed about the steps to take. Visit the link in the bio to delve deeper into what can be done. Together, let's strive to put an end to the devastating impact of the disease and bring #DeathToCervicalCancer," she said. 

Poonam is 'proud of' what her death news achieved

In another clip, she said, "Hi everyone. It's Poonam. I'm sorry I've cause this tear and I'm sorry to those whom I've hurt. My intention? To shock everyone into the conversation that we are not talking enough about, which is cervical cancer. Yes, I faked my demise, extreme I know. But suddenly, we all are talking about cervical cancer, aren't we? It's a disease that silently takes your life. And this disease needed the spotlight urgently. I'm proud of what my death news has been able to achieve. And for those who have questions for me, I will see you live on Hauterrfly."

Poonam and Hauterrfly shared the video with the caption, "Poonam Pandey is alive and well! Her bold act aims to spotlight the urgency of regular screenings, early detection, and the power of knowledge in conquering this silent threat. Join us in celebrating her resilience and spreading the crucial message. #cervicalcancer #poonampandey #hpvvaccine #deathtocervicakcancer."

