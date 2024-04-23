Polish jazz artists tour Bangladesh, India and China

The 'Around the World' initiative by the JAZZ PO POLSKU Foundation commenced in May 2023 and is slated to continue until the conclusion of 2025.

Its second phase, drawing inspiration from the renowned 19th-century Polish explorer Paweł Edmund Strzelecki, kicked off in April 2024, said PolskieRadio.

Over this three-year project, Polish jazz musicians will embark on a journey spanning more than twenty countries, delivering over a hundred concerts across four continents. Approximately half of these performances have already taken place.

On April 16th, the Polish duo of Piotr Damasiewicz and Kuba Wójcik started their eight concert tour in Bangladesh and India, which also includes additional workshops with local musicians and youth. It will continue till the end of the month, culminating with their participation in the International Jazz Day celebrations in New Delhi on 30 April.

Meanwhile, on 19 April another Polish jazz band, Confusion Project, started its Chinese concert tour in the course of the project, with a guest appearance by Italian singer Simona De Rosa. Their fifteen show schedule includes, among others, the famed Blue Note club in Beijing and at the Lincoln Center in Shanghai.

At the same time - Poland's Unleashed Cooperation group entered the second part of its April tour around the CEE and Balkan countries. After performing in Slovakia's Banska Bystrica, Czech Republic's Brno and Hungary's Budapest over the weekend - now they have shows in Croatia's Zagreb, Austria's Graz, Slovenia's Ljubljana and Slovakia's Bratislava lined up till the end of the month.

The project is carried out in collaboration with Polish diplomatic missions around the World, as well as with a number of local partners. The honorary patronage over the project has been taken by Poland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and its 2024 partners include Adam Mickiewicz Institute, Polish Institute in New Delhi, LOT Polish Airlines and the Industrial Development Agency Foundation.

The JAZZ PO POLSKU foundation is a non-governmental organisation presenting a wide spectrum of contemporary Polish jazz artists. It helps establish international collaborations and integrates artistic environments from various cultures - striving to refresh and consolidate the image of Polish jazz around the globe.