PM Hasina witnesses draft of 'Mujib in Calcutta' documentary

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday (26 May) witnessed the draft copy of the documentary 'Mujib in Calcutta' made depicting the Kolkata life of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

She reviewed the draft documentary at her official residence Ganabhaban in the morning.

Kolkata city had a great role in the life of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as he had spent four years there from 1942 when he studied at Islamia College (later renamed Maulana Azad College).

The documentary titled 'Mujib in Calcutta' has been produced by Indian acclaimed film director Goutam Ghose.

PM's Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon said the Prime Minister viewed the draft of the documentary 'Mujib in Calcutta' and gave her opinion and necessary instructions to those who are involved in its production.

The life of Bangbanahdu in Islamia College in Kolkata, his days in Bekar Hostel, his involvement in the Calcutta University student movement, his night in Alimuddin Street, his walk around the park, his charismatic speech at Brigade Maidan and many more such things have been depicted in the documentary by Goutam Ghose.