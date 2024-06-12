After PM Hasina's invite, Indian PM Modi may visit Dhaka later this month in first bilateral visit post-reelection

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 June, 2024, 09:40 am
Last modified: 12 June, 2024, 09:40 am

After PM Hasina's invite, Indian PM Modi may visit Dhaka later this month in first bilateral visit post-reelection

Photo: X handle of PM Modi
Photo: X handle of PM Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is planning a trip to Bangladesh later this month in his first bilateral visit after his re-election.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was scheduled to visit India at the end of June or early July. 

But after her visit to New Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony over the weekend, plans are afoot for a trip by the Indian PM to Dhaka following an invite extended by Hasina, reports the Economic Times.

The probable visit comes as part of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and to maintain its preeminent position in South Asia.

During their meeting in New Delhi on Sunday (9 June), Hasina extended a formal invite to Modi for the visit.

Dates for the potential visit are yet to be finalised.

Cross-border connectivity, energy and business ties remain a priority for both nations, according to sources.

They said India would like to step up its security and defence partnership with Bangladesh.

 

