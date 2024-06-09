PM Hasina joins Modi's oath taking as Indian prime minister for 3rd term

Bangladesh

UNB
09 June, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 09:01 pm

Photos of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina alongside her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi are everyhwere in Delhi has the Indian PM prepares for his swearing-in ceremony. Photo: UNB
Photos of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina alongside her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi are everyhwere in Delhi has the Indian PM prepares for his swearing-in ceremony. Photo: UNB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday attended the oath-taking ceremony of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi who took office for the third consecutive term after winning the general election.

She joined the oath-taking ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan with her daughter Saima Wazed.

'Welcome to India': Banners featuring PM Hasina and Modi seen across Delhi

Top leaders from Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal, Mauritius, and Seychelles are also expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Modi.

The event was witnessed by a record over 8,000 dignitaries, according to Indian sources.

The leaders will later attend a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

For the oath-taking ceremony, New Delhi has been put under tight multi-layered security measures.

 

