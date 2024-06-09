PM Hasina joins Modi's oath taking as Indian prime minister for 3rd term

Photos of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina alongside her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi are everyhwere in Delhi has the Indian PM prepares for his swearing-in ceremony. Photo: UNB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday attended the oath-taking ceremony of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi who took office for the third consecutive term after winning the general election.

She joined the oath-taking ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan with her daughter Saima Wazed.

Top leaders from Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal, Mauritius, and Seychelles are also expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Modi.

The event was witnessed by a record over 8,000 dignitaries, according to Indian sources.

The leaders will later attend a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

For the oath-taking ceremony, New Delhi has been put under tight multi-layered security measures.