Photo exhibition in Venice to display works by Rohingya refugees

An exhibition by Rohingya refugees entitled 'Hostile Environment: the lives of Rohingya,' is set to be held between 18 and 31 October at the Ca' Foscari University of Venice, a press release said.

Featuring photos by 20 Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh and India, the exhibition will be inaugurated on 17 October.

Speakers at the inauguration will include Caterina Carpinato, Vice Rector of the Third Mission, Susanna Regazzoni, coordinator of the Migrant Female Writers' Archive, Professor Mara Matta of the La Sapienza University of Rome, and Professor Miriam De Rosa and Professor Francesco Della Puppa of Ca' Foscari University of Venice.

Photo: Salim Ullah Armany

The exhibition is curated by journalist and documentary maker Shafiur Rahman. He said of the exhibition:

The exhibition has been organised by the Department of Philosophy and Cultural Heritage, the Department of Linguistic and Comparative Cultural Studies, the Center for Studies on Human Rights (CESTUDIR), the Migrant Female Writers' Archive, and CFZ exhibitions.

The Rohingya photographers are participants of the Rohingya Photography Competition. They are: Anonymous (Bhasan Char), Yassin Abdumonab, Zahangir Alam, Haider Ali, Salim Ullah Armany, Laila Begum, Sahat Zia Hero, Mohammed

Hossain, Nur Hossain, Zonun Hubait, Mainul Islam, Abul Kalam, Mohamed Kasim, Mohammed Salim Khan, Ro Mehrooz, Abdul Monaf, Minara, Peter Saiful, Mohammmed Zobair, Mohammed Zonaid.