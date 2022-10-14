Photo exhibition in Venice to display works by Rohingya refugees

Splash

TBS Report
14 October, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 14 October, 2022, 10:46 am

Related News

Photo exhibition in Venice to display works by Rohingya refugees

TBS Report
14 October, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 14 October, 2022, 10:46 am
PHOTO: ANONYMOUS
PHOTO: ANONYMOUS

An exhibition by Rohingya refugees entitled 'Hostile Environment: the lives of Rohingya,' is set to be held between 18 and 31 October at the Ca' Foscari University of Venice, a press release said.   

Featuring photos by 20 Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh and India, the exhibition will be inaugurated on 17 October. 

Speakers at the inauguration will include Caterina Carpinato, Vice Rector of the Third Mission, Susanna Regazzoni, coordinator of the Migrant Female Writers' Archive, Professor Mara Matta of the La Sapienza University of Rome, and Professor Miriam De Rosa and Professor Francesco Della Puppa of Ca' Foscari University of Venice. 

Photo: Salim Ullah Armany
Photo: Salim Ullah Armany

The exhibition is curated by journalist and documentary maker Shafiur Rahman. He said of the exhibition: 

The exhibition has been organised by the Department of Philosophy and Cultural Heritage, the Department of Linguistic and Comparative Cultural Studies, the Center for Studies on Human Rights (CESTUDIR), the Migrant Female Writers' Archive, and CFZ exhibitions. 

The Rohingya photographers are participants of the Rohingya Photography Competition. They are: Anonymous (Bhasan Char), Yassin Abdumonab, Zahangir Alam, Haider Ali, Salim Ullah Armany, Laila Begum, Sahat Zia Hero, Mohammed

Hossain, Nur Hossain, Zonun Hubait, Mainul Islam, Abul Kalam, Mohamed Kasim, Mohammed Salim Khan, Ro Mehrooz, Abdul Monaf, Minara, Peter Saiful, Mohammmed Zobair, Mohammed Zonaid. 

photo exhibition / Rohingya refugee

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With a coast on the Gulf of Thailand, Koh Chang is full of white, sandy beaches. Photo: Courtesy

Koh Chang: A Thai paradise off the beaten path

1h | Explorer
Random Harvests, organised by the Bengal Foundation. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Random Harvests: Exhibition showcases recently discovered photographic treasure trove

1h | Splash
Pittachhara (on the right) has put up resistance against the aggression of the monoculture plantation (on the left). The blue square is Russel’s home. Photo: Courtesy

Pittachhara Conservation Initiative: A man’s fight to protect private forest patches in Khagrachhari

2h | Panorama
Most. Kaniza Muhshina. Sketch: TBS

How to build resilience against disasters in Bangladesh

23h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Sufferings that originate from BRT projects

Sufferings that originate from BRT projects

13h | Videos
Why India to impose tariffs on Bangladesh jute products

Why India to impose tariffs on Bangladesh jute products

15h | Videos
Tom Cruise to film movie in International Space Station

Tom Cruise to film movie in International Space Station

15h | Videos
Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Project causing sufferings

Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Project causing sufferings

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

5
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back