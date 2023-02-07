Pathaan grosses ₹832.2 crore worldwide in 12 days

Hindustan Times
07 February, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 07 February, 2023, 11:19 am

Pathaan grosses ₹832.2 crore worldwide in 12 days

Hindustan Times
07 February, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 07 February, 2023, 11:19 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Shah Rukh Khan's latest film Pathaan continues to rule the box office, and has earned ₹429.9 crore at the domestic box office in 12 days of its release. The film has grossed ₹832.20 crore worldwide, as per the production banner, Yash Raj Films. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also features Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana and John Abraham.

The original Hindi version of the film alone collected ₹27.5 crore in India on the second Sunday (the 12th day of the release). The film has made ₹414.5 crore from the Hindi version, while the dubbed versions in other languages have earned another ₹15.40 crore. By Sunday, the film made worldwide gross collections of ₹832.20 crore, while the domestic gross collection stood at ₹515 crore.

Since the release on 25 January, Pathaan has recorded ₹319 crore in the overseas territories alone. The film's cast and crew celebrated the grand success at the box office recently with a press meet in Mumbai. They praised each other's work and talked about special moments from the film as well. Shah Rukh labelled one of Deepika's action sequences in Pathaan as 'the sexiest fight scene'.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan sets the tone for future crossover films in YRF's 'spy universe', which consists of secret agents, including Pathaan (Deepika and Shah Rukh's character from the new film), Tiger (Salman Khan and Katrina's character from the Tiger franchise) and Kabir (Hrithik Roshan from War).

Pathaan marked the return of Shah Rukh Khan in a lead role on the silver screen after a gap of four years. He was last seen in Anand L Rai's Zero (2018), which also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma and proved to be a box office failure.

