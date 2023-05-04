Censor Board clears ‘Pathaan’ for release, coming to theatres 12 May

Following a long trouble regarding release with the Bangladesh Film Censor Board, Shah Rukh Khan starrer action-thriller 'Pathaan' has finally received official certification for release from the Censor Board.

"At noon on Thursday, Pathan received the clearance certificate from the Censor Board. The movie will hit theatres all around the country on 12 May. The movie will have to be screened using Action-Cut Entertainment's own technology," said Anonno Mamun to The Business Standard, the spokesperson of the production house.

The movie has already made over $130 million in global box offices.