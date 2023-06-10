A passionate tale of cars through spotting and photography

On the fine day of 18 May 2018, Shadman Al Samee, 28, found himself engrossed in capturing cars with his trusted Canon 750D camera. Positioned atop a footover bridge in the Kurmitola area of Dhaka, he scanned his surroundings, eagerly seeking his next subject.

Little did he know that a legendary car was about to grace his lens — the R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R, an automotive icon known for its performance prowess. As the impressive vehicle came into view, Samee swiftly adjusted his lens and shutter speed and captured an image that embodied the essence of automotive greatness.

"The GTR R34 is one of those cars from Japan that holds a legendary status. As a passionate car enthusiast, I became absolutely elated when I spotted it on a bustling street of Dhaka. It was a truly fantastic moment," expressed Samee.

Shadman Al Samee. Photo: Courtesy

While Samee currently works as an assistant manager at Biman Bangladesh Airlines, his profound love for cars and photography has deep roots tracing back to his university days as an Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE) student. It is this very intrinsic passion of his, that Shadman Al Samee spoke to The Business Standard about in a recent interview.

"I harboured a deep fascination for machines, especially vehicles from my childhood, which led me to pursue engineering as my chosen field of study. Naturally, my affinity for machines extended to an undeniable weakness for cars," Samee shared, reflecting on his passion.

Photo: Shadman Al Samee

Samee's journey as a hobbyist photographer commenced during his first year at the prestigious Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET). Armed with a Canon Powershot camera, he discovered a captivating feature that allowed him to zoom up to an impressive 1200mm, enabling him to capture even the most intricate of details.

"It was during my university years that my passion for photography truly flourished. Whenever I found myself with a moment of respite from classes and lab work, I sought solace and rejuvenation through the lens of my camera. Living with my family on a high rise apartment building in Dhaka bestowed upon us a breathtaking rooftop view, offering me the perfect canvas to capture a myriad of subjects, from birds gracefully soaring through the sky to the airplanes," Samee reminisced fondly.

However, it was a fortuitous day when Samee discovered an unexpected revelation. From the vantage point of his rooftop, he noticed an intermittent stream of captivating cars traversing the nearby road.

"Ordinary vehicles would pass by, as they always did, until suddenly, an unknown and impressive car would emerge, breaking the monotony. That day, I captured my first photograph of a Jaguar XJL and from that moment forward, I became an ardent car spotter. It was 2013." Samee said.

Driven by his newfound passion, Samee embarked on numerous excursions throughout Dhaka city, eagerly seeking out elusive and authentic vehicles. Initially, he would rely on his trusty bicycle, traversing the streets of Gulshan.

However, he soon realised the challenges of spotting cars while on a bicycle, prompting him to explore alternative options.

In 2016, Samee's unwavering determination led him to discover a footover bridge located in the Baridhara DOHS area. Standing resolutely on this elevated perch for hours on end, he found that the chance of getting an authentic car here was the highest. Additionally, he would often frequent the airport route, capturing snapshots of captivating vehicles passing by.

With each passing day, Samee's passion for cars and photography intertwined, igniting a fire within him that fueled his pursuit of rare and exquisite automotive specimens.

"Through my lens, I not only capture the physical beauty of cars, but I try to capture the emotions and stories they represent," he said.

Photo: Shadman Al Samee

During Samee's nine-year journey of car spotting and photography, he has photographed nearly 1,000 cars including VW Beetle, BMW, Camaro 101, Zephyr, Axis, Audi, and even a car made by Samsung. Another hobby of his is collecting miniature cars.

At first he did not have a deep knowledge of cars. Gradually, his knowledge expanded through the internet, magazines, and by visiting car expos.

Samee also got busier with time. Having become a full-time service holder, he now cannot go out for photography except on the weekend.

"Every Friday I go to the Kurmitola footover bridge around 4 pm and wait with the camera until sunset. The work requires a lot of patience. Sometimes I am unable to achieve the desired results," Samee said.

But nowadays, Samee is facing a challenge.

"People seem to avoid the airport road and its stretches these days. As the Dhaka-Mawa expressway is now open, I guess people are going there for a good ride. As such, Friday afternoons are often rather dry, exciting subject-wise, compared to the pre-Covid-19 days."

"However, being a hobbyist, I will keep on shooting as long as life finally decides to overtake me. And an exhibition may be possible in the future. Before that ,I have to shoot more because there are lots of remarkable vehicles in Bangladesh that I haven't had the privilege to spot yet," concluded Samee.