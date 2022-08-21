Nuhash Humayun’s ‘Moshari’ shines again in Oscar-qualifying film festivals

Nuhash Humayun directed horror short film “Moshari” has bagged two awards in two separate Oscar-qualifying film festivals. Photo: Collected

Nuhash Humayun directed horror short film "Moshari" has bagged two awards in two separate Oscar-qualifying film festivals.

The horror flick won the "BEST SHORT FICTION" award at the Oscar Qualifying Melbourne International Film Festival and the "BEST HORROR" award at the 18th Annual HollyShorts Film Festival (HSFF).

HollyShorts is an Oscar-qualifying, Los Angeles-based Film Festival devoted to showcasing the best short films from around the globe.

Sharing the news on his social media handle, Nuhash Humayun penned "MOSHARI wins BEST HORROR at the Oscar Qualifying HollyShorts Film Festival! And honoured to be in the Top 8 films in the entire competition!"

In a separate post, he shared the news of Moshari's achievement at Melbourne International Film Festival

He writes, "This one's BEAUTIFUL! MOSHARI wins BEST SHORT FICTION at the Oscar Qualifying Melbourne International Film Festival. The handcrafted award has been received and photographed by our superstar DP @ejazmehedi

Team MOSHARI had to split up between LA, Australia and Canada to receive three separate awards this month. Not a terrible problem to have! Thank you @melbfilmfest"

Earlier, "Moshari," starring Sunerah Binte Kamal and Onora Saif in lead, had scored at Atlanta Film Festival with Jury Prize for Best narrative short, an Oscar-qualifying award. The film also had its world premiere at the 2022 SXSW film festival.

The film revolves around a dystopian setting where the world is invaded by bloodthirsty creatures, and the last of mankind residing in Dhaka, Bangladesh spend nights inside Moshari, a traditional mosquito net, to protect themselves from unknown catastrophe

The horror short has also been selected for Marché du Film - Festival de Cannes & SITGES Festival International de Cinema Fantàstic de Catalunya's Fantastic 7 section.