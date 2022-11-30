Jordan Peele, Riz Ahmed to executive produce Nuhash Humayun’s 'Moshari'

TBS Report
30 November, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 10:20 am

Jordan Peele and Riz Ahmed will serve as executive producers of Nuhash Humayun's live-action short film 'Moshari', reported Variety. 

Peele will EP through his company Monkeypaw Productions and Ahmed will EP through his company Left Handed Films.

"'Moshari' is a unique horror short in that it's profoundly visual and emotionally striking from the first frame,' said Win Rosenfeld, the president of Monkeypaw Productions , and Dana Gills, the SVP of development and production, Monkeypaw Productions. "Nuhash drew us into his dynamic post-apocalyptic world and never let go. It's a film about survival, love and family, but it's also a terrifying and novel take on what a monster movie can be. Monkeypaw is so grateful to be part of the team."

Ahmed and Allie Moore, the SVP and head of television at Left Handed Films, said, "We were floored by Nuhash's riveting film that evokes our subconscious fears, from the childhood monster under the bed to an apocalyptic future. He weaves together jump scares and an emotional survival story of two young sisters, confronting colonialism and climate change in the process. We're thrilled to join Nuhash's team and help share this story."

Moshari follows two sisters who are forced to work together in order to survive in a strange new world while battling their own inner demons. 
 

