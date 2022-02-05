Nuhash Humayun's 'Moshari' going to SXSW film festival

Moshari. Photo: Collected

Moshari - a horror short film directed by Nuhash Humayun - will have its world premier at the 2022 SXSW film festival. Nuhash shared this news in a Facebook post yesterday.

2020 SXSW (South by Southwest) is a ten-day event showcasing music, film and interactive media. The event is going to be held from March 11 March 2022 in Austin, Texas.

'Moshari' is a story of two sisters trying to survive the apocalypse. The roles of the two sisters are played by Sunehra Binte Kamal known for 'No Dorai', and Onora.

"So, so proud of everyone who's worked on this, it's been years in the making!" Nuhash wrote.

Onora is Nuhash Humayun's niece and she is making her acting debut with Moshari.