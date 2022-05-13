Nuhash Humayun's 'Moshari' scored Oscar qualifying award

Horror flick "Moshari" directed by Nuhash Humayun has scored Atlanta Film Festival Jury Prize for Best narrative short, an Oscar qualifying award.

Sharing the news on his social media handle, Nuhash Humayun conveyed his gratitude to his incredible team, family and Industry colleagues for being a part of his Journey.

The short features national award-winning actress Sunerah Binte Kamal and Nuhash Humayun's niece Onora Saif as two siblings trying to survive an apocalypse.

The film revolves around a dystopian setting where the world is invaded by bloodthirsty creatures, and the last of mankind residing in Dhaka, Bangladesh spend nights inside Moshari,a traditional mosquito net, to protect themselves from unknown catastrophe..

The horror short has also been selected for Marché du Film - Festival de Cannes & SITGES Festival International de Cinema Fantàstic de Catalunya's Fantastic 7 section.