Netflix's 'Terminator' anime series in the works

Netflix has officially announced an anime adaptation of Terminator as part of their Geeked Week 2023. It was announced via a trailer on Netflix's official YouTube channel.

The Terminator anime is going to be a joint production with Production I.G., a studio most well-known for creating the original Ghost in the Shell movie.

Written by showrunner Mattson Tomlin, Terminator: The Anime Series will be set in 1997, just when Skynet starts threatening humanity. Other than that, details are still scant, reports GagetMatch.

Besides the Terminator series, Netflix is also scheduled to release an anime series based on the 2010 cult film (and graphic novel series) Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. Netflix's future is rife with anime.