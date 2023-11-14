Netflix's 'Terminator' anime series in the works

Splash

TBS Report
14 November, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2023, 05:11 pm

Related News

Netflix's 'Terminator' anime series in the works

TBS Report
14 November, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2023, 05:11 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Netflix has officially announced an anime adaptation of Terminator as part of their Geeked Week 2023. It was announced via a trailer on Netflix's official YouTube channel.

The Terminator anime is going to be a joint production with Production I.G., a studio most well-known for creating the original Ghost in the Shell movie.

Written by showrunner Mattson Tomlin, Terminator: The Anime Series will be set in 1997, just when Skynet starts threatening humanity. Other than that, details are still scant, reports GagetMatch. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Besides the Terminator series, Netflix is also scheduled to release an anime series based on the 2010 cult film (and graphic novel series) Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. Netflix's future is rife with anime.

 

Top News

Terminator / Terminator anime / Geeked Week 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Autumn afternoon amore...

11h | Features
The sustainable design of Ajo Idea Space contains 18 layers that have been brought to life through repurposed materials and innovative construction techniques. Photo: Nazmus Sakib

Ajo Idea Space in Gulshan: Building the new with the old

19h | Habitat
A graduating batch of AMS Academy. Four batches have graduated from the school so far. Photo: Courtesy

AMS Academy: Country’s first online English Medium school

21h | Panorama
A lesson on losing to win: 30 years of Baazigar

A lesson on losing to win: 30 years of Baazigar

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Dominant India face familiar foes New Zealand in first semi of 2023 CWC

Dominant India face familiar foes New Zealand in first semi of 2023 CWC

8h | TBS SPORTS
Karar Oi Louho Kopat - distortion of history!

Karar Oi Louho Kopat - distortion of history!

7h | TBS Stories
Are Gaza's hospitals going to close completely?

Are Gaza's hospitals going to close completely?

7h | TBS World
Spinning sector in gas and dollar crisis

Spinning sector in gas and dollar crisis

10h | TBS Economy