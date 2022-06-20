Music Alliance Bangladesh cancels ‘National Music Festival and Conference’ in Sylhet

Music Alliance Bangladesh (Sangeet Oikya Bangladesh) has cancelled its upcoming 'National Music Festival and Conference' in Sylhet due to the catastrophic flood in the division.

The month-long festival and conference were scheduled to be held on 24 June at Sylhet Shilpakala Academy.

Shahid Mahmud Jangi, one of the general secretaries of the organisation and president of Geetikabi Sangha Bangladesh, said due to the worst floods in two decades in northeastern Bangladesh, Music Alliance Bangladesh feels the urge to stand by the people by not holding any festival or conference.

Music Alliance Bangladesh lifted the curtain on a nationwide month-long music festival and conference at Zilla Shilpakala Academy, Chattogram, on Friday.